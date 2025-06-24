Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Jun 25, 2025

What an amazing piece Allison! Thanks for the mention too! Honoured to be compared to Saint Hildegard! Certainly a long way to go yet but I must be on the right track! 🙏✨

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jun 24, 2025

Beautifully written, Allison! I love this whole post soo much. Thank you!! 🔥

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