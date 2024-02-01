Managing your time. True running story.
Managing your time. True running story.
Hey friends and readers,
In this post I’ll reveal a few more things about me that I have not written about yet.
You know me as a writer and a photographer, but I will tell you about running.
My first experience with running came when I was still a kid in Ukraine. I constantly ran and played outside and didn’t realize how good my endurance and speed have become until our PE teacher made all of us do timed runs and I ended up number 1 in sprinting and top 5 in 1 mile.
This resulted in them taking me to a regional competition as part of the team of 10 guys.
There came my first valuable running lesson, however, perhaps a lesson that needed repeating.
First event was the 1 mile. I sprinted like crazy and was in the lead, but after 1 lap I was burned out and slowly many guys passed me. I finished 9th. I was so tired that I ended up not winning my best event, the 100.
Years passed by and I moved to US. Here I became a team captain of my high school sprint team. I was very disciplined in my training and won several events as well, but I lacked true dedication, as I ended up skipping several events which created a problem with the coach.
Nevertheless, I got a scholarship to a college and there I also became sprint team captain. During this time I wasn’t in a good place spiritually and filled my hours with extra training. I drank red bulls and cokes and would train up to four hours in the gym BESIDES the two hour track training each day. After a year and half of abnormal training hours, my body crashed and I was full of injuries.
Once back home I began to get better, eventually met my wife and was on a healthy pass for a while. I was now running long distance and was doing 5k runs at about 17-18 minutes and 10k runs at around 40 minutes. At one point I steered away from healthy habits and ended up very sick.
Upon healing and getting super disciplined with my health I felt like running again. My goal was simply to get below 20 again in 5k, yet my very first run, due to great nutrition and supplements, I ran 18:30. I was amazed, however, following run I was at 17. The crazy thing was that I felt that I wasn’t pushing at all yet.
A month passed and I was getting below 16, which was feeling surreal to me. At the point when I hit 14:50 I started making big plans in my head. I was thinking of how I’ll go to an event, hit 14:30 and qualify for my first pro event. I was pushing like crazy, not minding any warning signs.
Remember, God’s plans for us are always more important than our dreams.
A lesson was once again in order. A lesson about managing time, meaning…managing our body, spirit, thoughts, having patience.
On my final fast run I injured my knee and hip, later the lower back was affected for a whole year. Having flat feet did not help.
It took a year for me just to get back to jogging.
I don’t tell this story with a “what if” attitude. I am grateful for the lesson as I know now how to manage myself, my health and my time much better. So, I tell this story as an advice.
It’s best to learn from mistakes of others, instead of your own. So, if you’re a runner, take care of your health first, truly manage your time. In fact, this goes for every profession, doesn’t it?
I write this sitting in a car after I just finished a slow 48 minutes 10k run. I’m happy with it and I still feel pretty tired!
Hope you enjoyed!
Blessings.
Excellent read reminding us what exactly are we doing? why are we doing it? how are we going about it? what is the end-goal? To win? or be healthy and trust that the outcome will serve a better purpose. (and with a strong faith good health, you can also surprise yourself on the podium - without the podium being the primary goal)
Funny, but last night I posted "Sydney McLaughlin's first book, "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith" on my IG.
There is an overarching lesson in all of this. If you are doing something out of love and not for winning, you embody the right kind of mastery of attention. By embodying this right attention (see The Eightfold Path), by being of right mind and heart, when winning is of no importance compared to your intentions, you become master of yourself, and then, and only then, can you master your task.