Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 1, 2024

Excellent read reminding us what exactly are we doing? why are we doing it? how are we going about it? what is the end-goal? To win? or be healthy and trust that the outcome will serve a better purpose. (and with a strong faith good health, you can also surprise yourself on the podium - without the podium being the primary goal)

Funny, but last night I posted "Sydney McLaughlin's first book, "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith" on my IG.

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Elliot Murray's avatar
Elliot Murray
Feb 1, 2024

There is an overarching lesson in all of this. If you are doing something out of love and not for winning, you embody the right kind of mastery of attention. By embodying this right attention (see The Eightfold Path), by being of right mind and heart, when winning is of no importance compared to your intentions, you become master of yourself, and then, and only then, can you master your task.

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