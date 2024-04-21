Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Janatritto's avatar
Janatritto
Apr 22, 2024

Hard things, bumps in the road, losses, and pain are like the Refiner’s Fire……serving to purify, strengthen, and grow me up into my best self. Knowing this; I can dance in the rain.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jim Crotty's avatar
Jim Crotty
Apr 21, 2024

Changing our mindset can be the most powerful thing we can do in returning to gratefulness and all the blessings that are coming to us a mile a minute.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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