It can’t be helped

You look outside and see it’s a sunny day. Your mood is perfect, you just had your coffee and waffles, and high energy is zipping through you.

So, you decide it’s a perfect time to go for a run on a trail. You get in the car and listen to your favorite rock band on the way there to get yourself pumped up even more. As you park and get out, you smell the fresh wonderful air.

Ahh, beautiful. There is the trail, surrounded by bright green bushes and trees, and there are no other cars parked as well, which means very low traffic on the path! What a good time for you to clear your mind.

You start your run, first, it’s slow, and you feel some knee stiffness, but as you go, everything loosens up, and after five minutes, you are almost floating.

Several miles pass, and suddenly you feel a bit tired, the pace was very fast, and it caught up with you. No problem, you’ll walk back in this gorgeous weather.

Suddenly you see something troubling. The wind picks up. A large dark cloud has appeared right above you, and then…downpour.

The rain is coming down in “buckets”, the drops are huge!

Wow….You are faced with just two choices, really.

Get angry over the situation, or accept that it can’t be helped.

If you get angry, your day is ruined, and negative emotions have occupied your mind. However, if you take the approach that it can’t be helped, you continue on your path, perhaps with discomfort, but you do not allow it to bring you down.

You jog back to the car slowly, completely soaked. Drive home, shower, and have a large cup of warm tea. That’s not too bad.

In many instances during our lives, we have times and moments when we face circumstances that are simply beyond our control, the type that can’t be helped.

It can’t be helped.

You can only choose how you proceed. That choice will determine how your mindset is formed. Eventually, if you continually choose to be angry, it’ll build up and cause great distress. This includes physical and mental illness.

Do you like to lose sleep over something that can’t be helped?

Blessings

XXXXX

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