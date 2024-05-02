Intuition vs Self sabotage

Hey friends and readers,

Have you ever wondered if that feeling you were getting from something or someone was in fact an intuition? Or maybe just fear?

The fact that we all carry baggage and have experienced both good and bad things in life, contributes to the way we perceive the world around us.

While a good memory can trigger the reward circuitry in the brain… bad experiences can cause trauma and consequently, fear. While fear is part of our survival mechanism, the fear created by trauma will often impair your ability to assess a situation with clarity of mind which can lead you to self-sabotage.

What is self-sabotage? According to Victoria Rader, PhD in Metaphysics and NLP coach, Victoria Rader ,“it is a natural response of your physical self to your soul’s growth.” And so, it shouldn’t be avoided.

Now… could we avoid self-sabotage if wanted to? I don’t believe so… even though we often try to do so.

So what’s the best strategy when trying to overcome any undesired pattern? It is to replace the thought, the feeling, or the habit with a new one.

Have you noticed that if someone tells you “Don’t think of an elephant”, that very phrase makes you think of the elephant? In NLP, we learn about the “ironic process theory” which says that the deliberate attempt to suppress certain thoughts makes them more likely to surface. In simple words, whenever you try to avoid something in your life, you end up focusing on it thus having more of it.

If you are always fearing new things to the point of self-sabotaging yourself, your course would be to accept this as your survival mechanism and walk through it anyway. Eventually, with practice, you will shorten the gap between fear and self-sabotage. Although it can’t be avoided, it can be turned into a quick process.

Hope this was helpful.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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