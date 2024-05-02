Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
May 3, 2024

This is such good advice. I love the thought of replacing a self-sabotaging thought with a better thought. Takes practice. After going through extreme cruelty in 2020 and then the death of my dad it took a lot for me to climb out of that self-sabotage state. Without God, I don't know...

Thank you for your inspiration and good advice Alexander. ox

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
May 2, 2024

Complex topic. Self esteem is involved. Meditation helps to elevate our fears and move forward based on our heart's guidance. Listen to the still small voice. The voice from God and spirit. The heart is true to itself. Whatever is true to ourself is not self sabotage.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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