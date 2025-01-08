Importance of being heard

Hey friends and readers,

Often times when someone comes to us with their troubles we want to tell them what the solution might be. We are full of advice. I have this in me, always trying to find solutions for someone. Yet, what we sometimes don’t realize is that the person simply needs and wants to be heard. That’s all they need, that is the support that will make them feel better and they’ll find a solution themselves after they clear their head to you.

Listening to someone is so important. Giving your full attention, without needing to say anything back. It connects us on a universal level.

Why do you really think people feel so much better after confessing to a priest?

Friends, God already knows your faults and knows whether you asked for forgiveness. The reason you confess to another human is that you feel better afterward.

This is why people also seek psychologists, Christian therapists, or traditional therapists. They need to be heard. Often those very professionals DO NOT listen. They push a drug or start giving their own solution instead of asking you things that can allow you to figure it out on your own after you release all that was on your mind.

So, next time when someone comes to you, know that you can be the best therapist by just listening.

Blessings.

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