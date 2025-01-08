Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jan 9, 2025

This is perfectly you, Alexander. Thank you for this reminder.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Jan 9, 2025

I see this a lot with the young people in my life. They don't want advice. They want a listener; then figure it out on their own.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture