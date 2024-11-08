“I’m too old to start something new.”

Hey friends and readers,

The older we get, the stronger the feeling becomes. We see young sportsman, or people who are doing “big” things, and allow the thoughts of us being “too old for it” to creep in.

Fact is, many of the greatest achievements by the human kind have been done by people who many would view as “too old”.

Even in the writers sphere, majority of great authors did not write their best book until after 40s.

With more years comes more experience, more mental readiness, more understanding of the world. The only thing that can hold you back is your own mind.

You have what it takes.

Let’s look at Biblical examples and examples of the early church. Do you see many youngsters making the big difference?

Some men of the early church were 70+ when they gave their writing to the world.

How old was Moses when he performed his biggest actions? He was 80+.

Age is a state of mind.

If you tell yourself that you are too weak and too old - you’ll be correct, your body and mind will listen and sink.

If you tell yourself that you are strong and always young - you’ll also be correct, as your body and mind will listen and be rejuvenated.

There are lifestyle changes you can do to aid this. Choosing the right food, music, activity, nature, exercise.

Mix the action with faith and things will move in the right direction.

On a personal note, I am about to turn 38 in one week and just last month I passed firefighter testing, which is physically brutal. I was the oldest guy of the group, about half of people in their 20s who were there did not pass. It’s tough to start something like that close to the age when many retire from that type of work, but I’m still going for it.

So, remember;

“Every day is a new opportunity to grow and start anew.”

XXXXX

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