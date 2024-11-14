Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Nov 16, 2024Edited

Nicely stated, Alex, as always! My latest fiction piece on Substack called "Parts" actually deals with self-forgiveness. It's sad that, no matter if we follow the rubrics of self-forgiveness (such as seeking forgiveness from others, and also Catholics attending the Sacrament of Reconciliation), it can be quite hard to really and truly understand that God forgives us, and if he can do that, surely we can forgive ourselves.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
Nov 14, 2024

Reminds me of a story told by a friend who was in a monastery/convent where monks and nuns lived separately but came together for work, prayers, meditation, etc. At one point, one of the nuns left to get married. When that relationship fell apart a few years later, she returned to the convent where the other nuns were incensed that she dared to show herself having once left. But she wisely replied, "Do you expect me to worship my mistakes?"

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