“I must not make mistakes.”

Hey friends and readers,

You know, there is no one holy and perfect, except for God. That is a comforting thought actually, because it means that no matter what, we will make mistakes. It’s part of our nature! It’s who we are.

Ironically, the more we cling to the idea of not making mistakes, the more mistakes will come. It’s simple. We attract this with our thoughts, we invite too much fear and anxiety, and that makes us nervous and unstable, resulting in more mistakes.

Coming to a realizations that mistakes are a good thing can be tough. It’s hard for me as well, I’ve made some very big mistakes in my life. However, it’s how we move forward that matters.

We must forgive ourselves. We must seek to become better and to learn.

Dwelling on a mistake will make us weak, leading to more mistakes.

God wants us to learn from our mistakes. These experiences can be very valuable, not only for us, but also in helping others not to make the same mistake. Whether it’s your kids, friends, readers, etc., you can play an important role not just in improving your life, thanks to these mistakes, but others as well.

Do not let despair enter if you’ve made a mistake. There is always a way forward. There is always forgiveness from God.

Show yourself self love and learn from the mistake instead of punishing yourself.

“I learn and grow from every experience, including my mistakes.”

XXXXX

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