“I can’t handle success.”

Hey friends and readers,

What is success?

Many people have many definitions of this. They might also overwhelm themselves with expectations and pressure. Sometimes when we accomplish something most people can’t, ego might take over and you’ll act arrogant, or above others.

Some people will push hard to achieve something and then when they are there they realize that they have a feeling that they can’t handle the situation, often because they lost sight of some very important factors along the way.

So, what is Christ’s thoughts on success?

Christ teaches us that hard work is important, but he also teaches us that accumulating things is bad and that we must use our hard work to bless others. That is one major part of success in Christ’s eyes.

What is the main factor?

“God’s servant first.”

The main factor of success is doing the job that you do with a mindset that you are not working for a boss, or yourself, but for God. God is your boss and you are working for him. This will always change things if you truly wrap your mind around it.

And thus, we will be full of gratitude to God and thankful for the grace he gives us.

Change to;

“I handle success with grace and gratitude.”

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