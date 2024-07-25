Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jul 25, 2024

Great article, full of important reminders, things I need to work on as well.

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Kristen Crisp's avatar
Kristen Crisp
Jul 25, 2024

Well put. We can definitely do better as a group, especially in the American "church". It's become such a competitive business model it rarely resembles a house of fellowship and worship and looks more like a self help meeting with a good batista.

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