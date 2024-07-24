How to handle change

“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”- Rum

Hey friends and readers,

The topic of change is huge and massive, but I will do my best to keep it short and to the point.

What is the main purpose for changing? The goal?

It’s to grow, to transform, to become better.

However, one large obstacle in the way is that there are changes that happen all around us in our lives that are negative, and so your subconscious will try and program you to think that change is negative, or scary.

“Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change.”- Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

Your family member gets a terrible illness, that is a negative change in your life. A dog gets hit by a car and dies. That’s negative as well. You are moving to a new place while carrying something heavy you break your leg from a fall.

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.”- Lao Tzu

So, to combat this, we must bring ourselves into the present moment, and through our trust and faith in God come to an understanding that change can be good and wonderful and that the only way to achieve a transformation of improvement is through change.

It can start with the smallest things in your life. Such as an extra nice message to someone each morning, or a meditation and prayer. Yes, that little, but step by step it adds up. You train yourself to live in the present and change yourself for the better.

Great change won’t happen overnight, and your subconscious will resist as well. Therefore, persistence, trust, faith, and consistency are all needed. It may sound a bit difficult, and it is, but each one of us has the ability to change. Inside of us, there is a divine spark that is waiting to become brighter, and outside of us, there is divine water into which we can put our roots in.

You must step outside of your comfort zone and cleanse fear out of your mind, soul, and body. Then the growth will accelerate and bring you to new heights.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”- Mahatma Gandhi

Blessings

XXXXX

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