Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Ren Miller's avatar
Ren Miller
Jul 24, 2024

This line: "Inside of us, there is a divine spark that is waiting to become brighter, and outside of us, there is divine water into which we can put our roots in."

Just wow.

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Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Jul 24, 2024

Great one. We have to change ourselves. Love ourselves into a creature of new habits

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