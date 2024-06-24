Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 24, 2024

Brother Alexander, this is exact. The path. Always stay focused on the path, keep your eye on Jesus at the center. Watch those forks. Get back up. Thank you for this great read ✨

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jun 24, 2024

Amazing work my friend. God bless!

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