How I beat a disease
How I beat a disease
Hey friends,
I wanted to share a personal experience which may help others out. There are many illnesses and diseases that are devastating out there. Without mentioning the specific name, I’ll tell you that I had a major health issue about 6 years back and was able to heal naturally. In this post I’d like to tell you exactly what I did.
I’ve always leaned into natural way of combating things, but in recent years I became even more drawn to that side of things. When I started having the terrible symptoms there was a lot of spiritual torment, but I chose to trust God and doing everything I could as a human, leaving it up to God to see if my path continues.
Celery juice breakfast.
Have you heard of a guy named Medical Medium? He suggested that we drink 16oz of organic fresh celery juice every morning before everything else. So, this became my every day new breakfast. At first it was tough, but after a week into it I was totally fine. I could already feel my energy levels going up.
Cutting out inflammatory foods.
Of course celery juice wasn’t going to be the only thing if I was going to recover. I cut out many foods I liked completely. Any dairy, processed foods, bread. Was eating red meat only once a week, very plain.
Cutting out ALL added sugar.
And I really do mean ALL. I remember going to stores, even such as Whole Foods and being frustrates that majority of food had at least few grams of added sugar. I did not have a single gram for whole duration until my recovery. I remember watching family members eating delicious desserts and feeling the self control kick in at that time. It actually felt good!
So, what did I eat?
Well, for breakfast as we discussed it was 16oz of celery juice, sometimes I’d have one more for “brunch.”
My lunches revolved around plain spinach, broccoli, some nuts, green apples, berries.
Dinner? About same as lunch.
On rare occasions I’d have red meat and plain steamed rice.
How long and what were the effects.
I did this for 3 month without breaking this routine. Upon doing this there was a tremendous change in me. The symptoms were going away. My energy levels were back to normal, I was feeling strong and fast again. I began running once more. Each week after I slowly added back some foods.
How about since that time?
Since that time I became much healthier overall, but main permanent change I made was fasting EVERY day. I eat dinner and then nothing till next breakfast.
Secondary permanent change was sticking to healthy breakfast. It’s not celery anymore, because I love coffee too much. I have black coffee, green apple, berries, nuts, pure cacao. This is my breakfast.
I also do a longer fast every time I feel that my body is not doing well. Prayer and fasting had really worked well for me.
Also, going to churches at night and praying alone was spiritually enriching and filled me with hope. It also drew me closer to God.
At the end of the day God showed me tremendous mercy and I’m very thankful.
I hope that this can be helpful for someone who will read.
Blessings.
Thank you for sharing your health experience and diet. Celery juice is a new one to me! I love the holistic approach as a first choice to anything I am feeling. As is all of our personal choices -- it's personal :) I don't expect everyone to be like me and I too learned a lot about that these last few years! yikes.
When my dad was first diagnosed with muscular invasive bladder cancer he and my mom went about it by getting three different doctor's opinions. He chose not to let any doctor take away "his parts" as he called them and instead did something similar to you (except celery juice). First, by choice he chose a radical radiation trial. Then he quit his British tea, traded for green tea, quit coffee, quit sugar, took in a lot of blueberries (which they grew in the garden in Oregon), put broccoli sprouts on everything, and so much more. Dad was given one year or less to live. He bought 17 more and passed at 84 years old.
Brother, I can’t vouch for prayer--your relationship with God is your own--but I can vouch for the HUGE impact of diet on your health and well-being. It’s not easy if you’re used to eating what most Americans eat... but once you cut out the processed foods, the enriched flour, and the added sugar, you WILL feel like a million bucks.
And once your body no longer has to work so hard to process all the crap, it can devote its energy to fighting off whatever disease you may be struggling with.
Getting outside and running, or any other exercise, is only going to compound these positive effects.
It probably won’t cure cancer or anything, of course... but it will make you healthy, happy, and resilient, and you won’t succumb to the seasonal crud or the various infections humans tend to pass around.