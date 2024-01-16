Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 31, 2024

Thank you for sharing your health experience and diet. Celery juice is a new one to me! I love the holistic approach as a first choice to anything I am feeling. As is all of our personal choices -- it's personal :) I don't expect everyone to be like me and I too learned a lot about that these last few years! yikes.

When my dad was first diagnosed with muscular invasive bladder cancer he and my mom went about it by getting three different doctor's opinions. He chose not to let any doctor take away "his parts" as he called them and instead did something similar to you (except celery juice). First, by choice he chose a radical radiation trial. Then he quit his British tea, traded for green tea, quit coffee, quit sugar, took in a lot of blueberries (which they grew in the garden in Oregon), put broccoli sprouts on everything, and so much more. Dad was given one year or less to live. He bought 17 more and passed at 84 years old.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Al Campbell's avatar
Al Campbell
Jan 16, 2024

Brother, I can’t vouch for prayer--your relationship with God is your own--but I can vouch for the HUGE impact of diet on your health and well-being. It’s not easy if you’re used to eating what most Americans eat... but once you cut out the processed foods, the enriched flour, and the added sugar, you WILL feel like a million bucks.

And once your body no longer has to work so hard to process all the crap, it can devote its energy to fighting off whatever disease you may be struggling with.

Getting outside and running, or any other exercise, is only going to compound these positive effects.

It probably won’t cure cancer or anything, of course... but it will make you healthy, happy, and resilient, and you won’t succumb to the seasonal crud or the various infections humans tend to pass around.

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