How I beat a disease

Hey friends,

I wanted to share a personal experience which may help others out. There are many illnesses and diseases that are devastating out there. Without mentioning the specific name, I’ll tell you that I had a major health issue about 6 years back and was able to heal naturally. In this post I’d like to tell you exactly what I did.

I’ve always leaned into natural way of combating things, but in recent years I became even more drawn to that side of things. When I started having the terrible symptoms there was a lot of spiritual torment, but I chose to trust God and doing everything I could as a human, leaving it up to God to see if my path continues.

Celery juice breakfast.

Have you heard of a guy named Medical Medium? He suggested that we drink 16oz of organic fresh celery juice every morning before everything else. So, this became my every day new breakfast. At first it was tough, but after a week into it I was totally fine. I could already feel my energy levels going up.

Cutting out inflammatory foods.

Of course celery juice wasn’t going to be the only thing if I was going to recover. I cut out many foods I liked completely. Any dairy, processed foods, bread. Was eating red meat only once a week, very plain.

Cutting out ALL added sugar.

And I really do mean ALL. I remember going to stores, even such as Whole Foods and being frustrates that majority of food had at least few grams of added sugar. I did not have a single gram for whole duration until my recovery. I remember watching family members eating delicious desserts and feeling the self control kick in at that time. It actually felt good!

So, what did I eat?

Well, for breakfast as we discussed it was 16oz of celery juice, sometimes I’d have one more for “brunch.”

My lunches revolved around plain spinach, broccoli, some nuts, green apples, berries.

Dinner? About same as lunch.

On rare occasions I’d have red meat and plain steamed rice.

How long and what were the effects.

I did this for 3 month without breaking this routine. Upon doing this there was a tremendous change in me. The symptoms were going away. My energy levels were back to normal, I was feeling strong and fast again. I began running once more. Each week after I slowly added back some foods.

How about since that time?

Since that time I became much healthier overall, but main permanent change I made was fasting EVERY day. I eat dinner and then nothing till next breakfast.

Secondary permanent change was sticking to healthy breakfast. It’s not celery anymore, because I love coffee too much. I have black coffee, green apple, berries, nuts, pure cacao. This is my breakfast.

I also do a longer fast every time I feel that my body is not doing well. Prayer and fasting had really worked well for me.

Also, going to churches at night and praying alone was spiritually enriching and filled me with hope. It also drew me closer to God.

At the end of the day God showed me tremendous mercy and I’m very thankful.

I hope that this can be helpful for someone who will read.

Blessings.