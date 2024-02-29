Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Feb 29, 2024

In twilight dreams dance

Reality’s mooring firm

Joy waltzes between

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Lorraine Evanoff's avatar
Lorraine Evanoff
Feb 29, 2024

Here's mine:

Missing the kitty

Who never adopted me

Farewell, Zen master

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12 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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