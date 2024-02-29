Haiku/short poem prompt #6
Haiku/short poem prompt #6
Hey friends and readers,
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Prompt #6 is:
“Dreams and reality”
Here is mine:
Grasshopper had a violin,
Dew drops on the leafs,
It’s not real
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In twilight dreams dance
Reality’s mooring firm
Joy waltzes between
Here's mine:
Missing the kitty
Who never adopted me
Farewell, Zen master