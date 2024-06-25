Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Lajoie of Living Waters's avatar
Mark Lajoie of Living Waters
Jun 25, 2024

Terror reigns,

Yet within His Pains I flee,

Free from all fear.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Martin Hughes's avatar
Martin Hughes
Jun 25, 2024

Just as I get used

To one season's wild ways,

Another one dawns.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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