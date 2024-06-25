Haiku/poem prompt competition
Hey friends and readers,
It’s been a while since I’ve done one of these, but glad to do it again!
You can write a poem or a haiku on the subject.
After everyone is done I’ll choose the two winners! If the winner doesn’t have paid sub to my blog they’ll be given a forever complementary one. Good luck!
This time it’ll be: Future.
Here is mine:
A fog spreads,
The sparrow flies above the water,
Future unseen.
Terror reigns,
Yet within His Pains I flee,
Free from all fear.
Just as I get used
To one season's wild ways,
Another one dawns.