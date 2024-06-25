Hey friends and readers,

It’s been a while since I’ve done one of these, but glad to do it again!

You can write a poem or a haiku on the subject.

After everyone is done I’ll choose the two winners! If the winner doesn’t have paid sub to my blog they’ll be given a forever complementary one. Good luck!

This time it’ll be: Future.

Here is mine:

A fog spreads,

The sparrow flies above the water,

Future unseen.