Haiku/poem prompt #3
Haiku/poem prompt #3
Hey friends,
Time for our 3rd prompt! Write a poem or a haiku!
The word is “ocean.”
My haiku.
The ocean kisses the shore,
World explodes into colors of
Passion and love,
The moon is jealous.
My poem.
“Cosmic ocean”
Floating among the stars,
Your journey has just begun,
The body is gone,
Your soul turns towards the sun,
It no longer burns,
It no longer blinds,
Your spirit belongs,
Inside the warm,
Divine light,
You fly like a feather,
Weightless and careless,
Love fully surrounds you,
You recognize all of their faces,
And then you remember,
What your body made you forget,
Oh, glorious moment,
Your time is fluid,
Within eternity set.
I remember the ocean...
That place where my feet feel at home
And my ears are filled with the persistent beat of the waves.
I remember the ocean...
Where the dogs run and play
and forget about the day.
I remember the ocean...
How it soothed my soul
and loosened my body.
I remember the ocean...
Where the sun rises bring back,
What the sun sets tucked away.
I remember the ocean...
"Ocean"
If the ocean was something next door
Id be a different sort
I would visit it more often
trying each day to understand its creatures
feel its vastness pull around my funk all day
wait for its storms to pass
pressing my face against the glass on rainy days