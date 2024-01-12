Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Elisabeth Donati's avatar
Elisabeth Donati
Jan 12, 2024

I remember the ocean...

That place where my feet feel at home

And my ears are filled with the persistent beat of the waves.

I remember the ocean...

Where the dogs run and play

and forget about the day.

I remember the ocean...

How it soothed my soul

and loosened my body.

I remember the ocean...

Where the sun rises bring back,

What the sun sets tucked away.

I remember the ocean...

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6 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Free Radio Rulo's avatar
Free Radio Rulo
Jan 12, 2024

"Ocean"

If the ocean was something next door

Id be a different sort

I would visit it more often

trying each day to understand its creatures

feel its vastness pull around my funk all day

wait for its storms to pass

pressing my face against the glass on rainy days

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4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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