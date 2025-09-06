From guilt to love

Let's discuss something that vast majority of us have experienced at one point or are in that state constantly.

The feeling of guilt.

There are many reasons why you might feel guilt. A lot of the times, if not most, it’s not fair, yet it continues.

In my opinion the root of this issue is how you view yourself.

Yes.

Let's say it again.

How you view yourself.

You feel like you are not doing enough, you feel guilty because of your limitations.

Some of you spend the whole day and each day extremely busy, exhausted at the end of the day. Yet again you feel guilty.

You must understand that you are not God. You are a human. Limitations are part of you and it’s totally fine to have them.

So, be kinder to yourself in the way you view yourself. Remind yourself that you are only human.

Another type of guilt is when you do something wrong or hurt others. It’s a good thing when you feel bad about it, it shows your morals, humility, love. However, if you keep feeling guilt about it all the time, that’s when it’s a very bad thing. When you cannot move on. Not only you are hurting yourself, but others around you, because you are constantly down.

You may actually continue hurting the person you feel guilty about hurting. Isn’t that a paradox.

Instead, you must focus on improving the situation and yourself. Ask for forgiveness from them and from God and also forgive yourself. From that point on keep working on becoming better and better. You’ll still make mistakes, you’ll still hurt others, but you must keep growing in a positive way.

And remember, these mistakes are normal, you are only human.

Blessings.