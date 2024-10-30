Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
Oct 30, 2024

All so true. Thanks !

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Oct 30, 2024

I agree with you but there is always that one person that will remind you of the guilt and shame. It sometimes doesn't matter if you have forgiven yourself or not, they will always be there to push it in your face no matter how trivial the situation.

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