From guilt to gratitude

Hey friends and readers,

There are several factors and attributes that have to do with guilt. It’s a very complicated subject. I’ll try to discuss it a little bit in this post.

The feeling of guilt, in one way, can be a good thing. It shows your remorse for something, your morals. When you do a wrong thing, you feel some guilt. However, many of us allow this guilt to eat us up. Even destroy us at times!

Why?

How will forever punishing yourself make things better?

This is where gratitude comes in — the wonderful gratitude.

It’s gratitude for the lessons. Powerful lessons of life, and only those truly opened up to God can fully benefit from the lessons, don’t you agree? When you can look at the bad thing you did, release the guilt and replace it with gratitude. The gratitude for teaching you what is wrong, and how you can improve and help others instead of bringing more pain.

Does it mean you’ll be perfect next time? No. However, without that gratitude, you’ll be stuck in guilt, and you won’t improve!

Release the guilt. Replace it with gratitude for the lesson and with your desire to become better and better after each mistake.

Guilt is not you.

Shame is not you.

Every day you have a chance to wake up and be better, to change, to renew.

Let’s do it.

Blessings.