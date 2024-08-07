Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Aug 7, 2024

I agree with this Alexander. To me this reminds me of surrendering. I believe when we create and do things with love, to express our truths and contribute powerfully that’s all we can do. Results are not in our hands.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 9, 2024

Great piece Alex! Can't agree more ✨🙏🏻

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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