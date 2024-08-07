False teaching of reward

Hey friends and readers,

We have discussed some of the false teachings in the past on the blog and podcast. Today we get into a really big one. I’m sure some of you will disagree, and I’m always interested in knowing what you have to say.

Many of today’s pastors preach sermons of “getting rewards” for good behavior and good deeds. They say that as long as you are “good” eventually even if you go through hard times you’ll get a big reward or a big goal will be met.

This actually is a teaching that breaks and destroys faith of many young people, as many of them realize that’s not how life works sometimes, and guess what, that is FOR SURE not how faith works.

You don’t strive to be better and to do good because you’ll get some “reward”.

Your biggest reward is what Christ did for you, anything else you may get in life is a bonus.

Often times people will be going through hard times and say ; “Where are you God, why are you silent?”

Yet, we must understand, even in the silence God shows himself through our strength to endure. Faith is based on loving and trusting God no matter what. Even if you go through your whole life in pain and trouble, no, God has not abandoned you, there is an eternity waiting for you with Him.

I would have quit writing books a LONG time ago if my mentality was such as this reward mentality. I write not because I expect there will be a big breakthrough, despite wishing so, but I write because that is my God given talent and I’ll explore it to the depth of my abilities.

If someone goes through life doing good deeds with “I’ll get something out of this” in mind, and then disaster strikes, they often lose faith, broken. Because they didn’t have mature faith to begin with.

You do good deeds not because you’ll get something out of it, but because it is the right thing to do by God.

I help others never expecting something in return. When it happens, I am very grateful and it’s a nice bonus.

Very often the people I helped in the past have turned on me. Things like this can really hurt many people who have a mentality that being nice and good should bring only good things.

We love, show kindness, pray for others, help and try to do well when no one is watching because this is the right thing to do, it’s what God wants, not because of some reward that might come.

And when this bonus does come, it’s so much sweeter this way anyway.

Blessings.