Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Apr 7, 2024

I once had a teacher at university who told his students that it was a pleasure for him to smell books. I identified with that a lot, even though most of my colleagues thought he was just crazy.

In my country, 30 years ago, anyone who read was some kind of freak

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
Apr 10, 2024

Love this! I have started occasionally listening to audiobooks, but nothing replaces reading a physical book. There is something very special about it!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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