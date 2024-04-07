Experience of buying a physical book

Hey friends and readers,

Short one for you today, but worth an actual post in my opinion.

On the experience of purchasing books in person:

Going to get a book/comic in an actual physical store is just so much better than the “convenience” of ordering it online. I loved the experience my whole life and now it’s so good to do it with my son as well. Smell the books, touch, read some, then find the one you’re looking for. All part of a precious experience. In the fast paced world of today it’s so important to just take moments of life like those and enjoy them fully.

Also, seeing my son’s excitement about is wonderful, he’s a big reader now, makes me so happy.

To add to this, I also must say that it’s very special to read physical books vs digital. I read digital as well, but reading physical books is just simply magical.

Here is a quote from one of my favorite shows:

“Books are not something that you just read words in. They're also a tool to adjust your senses. When I'm not feeling well there are times that I can't take in what I read. When that happens, I try to think about what could be hindering my reading. There are books that I can take in smoothly even when I'm not feeling well. I try to think why. It might be something like mental tuning. What's important when you tune is the feeling of the paper that you're touching with your fingers and the momentary stimulation your brain receives when you turn pages...”

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