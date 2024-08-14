Do you hate losing?

Hello friends and readers,

I got a question for you.

What is the biggest difference between losing and winning?

The way you respond to it.

Maybe you didn’t get what you wanted in the moment if you “lost,” but do you trust that this outcome was the best thing for you? Perhaps to learn something much more valuable than the feeling of a “win.” And in the end, you gain a true victory. Self-improvement.

If you win a lot, or all the time, you don’t actually analyze it deeply, you accept it as a norm, a result of your dedication. However, what do you learn from it about your character?

When you lose…now that’s when it gets interesting. How you respond to it shows who you really are in this time of your life. Did you blame God for your loss? Did you blame another person? Did you blame the environment? Did you blame yourself? Your response can be a door to extreme growth, which in the end is much more valuable than another “win” and that high feeling associated with it, which fades.

Growing spiritually does not fade.

“Rather than the strength it takes to not lose, it’s the strength to stand back up after a loss that is sometimes more valuable.”- Kyo Shirodaira

Blessings

XXXXX

Check out incredible Quantum Freedom material and program that has been helping me for years to learn and to grow. (affiliate link, however, I share these because I believe the material will be helpful)

https://yu2shine.com