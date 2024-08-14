Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brent Naseath's avatar
Brent Naseath
Aug 14, 2024

Yes, I hate to lose. I hate it when my expectations are not met. And yes, looking back over my life, winning often led to suffering. Many times I was too immature or uninformed to make good choices. But I learned both from my successes and I learned from my failures. And I wouldn't be who I am without them all. For me, I just try to appreciate what I have in the moment each day. Because often success and failure are outside of our control, no matter how much we think we can control what happens next. And regardless of those who would sell us their information and services promising success.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Nathanael's avatar
Nathanael
Aug 16, 2024

There was a footballer called Vialli who said something like “there is winning and learning” which I thought was great. Of course it’s more complicated in life because there is the moral dimension of cheating and unhealthy competition!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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