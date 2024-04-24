Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
Apr 24, 2024

Awesome article! So true, it's the hard days where we see the most growth. One day at a time, I am still reminding myself this when it comes to writing. Starting something little is better than nothing ♥️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Apr 24, 2024

Always get back up.

Love the quote.

I felt it here for a few days of bewilderment since I have been removed from the Substack Notes feed, along with some other friends. So, I realize that my relationship with God is far more important and if I'm meant to impact anyone then He will provide. He always has. Social media is very controlling and for a minute it was wonderful to have back and forth relationships sharing and reading. It has been a long time since social media felt that way. I will continue to read others works and share and hope I can appear in the Notes feed again as I get back up and write. I did that for a long time without thinking about the social aspects of it. Thank you for being a great support. We can grow weary in life with all that is happening in the world and the negative forces, but we have to get back up. oxox

Reply
Share
12 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture