Do it on the hard days too

Hey friends and readers,

Today I was feeling a bit down, very fatigued, almost exhausted, feeling like sitting and doing nothing, with lots of stress in my body, but I went ahead and ran outside anyway. Not only it helped with stress, but the feeling of accomplishment was great.

Over the course of many years I have observed behavior of great athletes. I watched their interviews, read about the routines.

There were two things in common among ALL of them.

First, they took it one day at a time.

Second, is what I want to focus on, they trained just as hard on days they didn’t feel like as the days they felt best. Many of them specifically talk about such days.

Here is what my all time favorite martial artist, Georges St Pierre said about this:

“You don’t get better on the days when you feel like going. You get better on the days when you don’t want to go, but you go anyway. If you can overcome the negative energy coming from your tired body or unmotivated mind, you will grow and become better. It won’t be the best workout you have, you won’t accomplish as much as what you usually do when you actually feel good, but that doesn’t matter. Growth is a long term game, and the crappy days are more important.”

You can find similar things said by Ronaldo, Novak, Federer, Verstappen, Jordan, etc.

Also, guess what, this isn’t just a thing for athletes and sportsmen/women. This is a thing for EVERYTHING in life.

You don’t feel like making an effort to be kind today? Will in the end of the day you and those around, feel better if you are not kind? Is that effort worth it? Of course. As mentioned above, it brings real growth.

How about writing? I always write late at night. Some nights when I have very busy days I only sit down alone after 11 pm. I often think “Maybe tonight I’ll just watch something or play.” Then, most of the times I’m able to push those thoughts aside and write at least one paragraph. It’s at least something. In the end it all ads up and the project is done much sooner and then the growth, happiness and satisfaction follow.

What is the one thing you know that you will benefit from doing that you do not feel like doing right now?

Lets go.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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