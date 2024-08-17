Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Aug 22, 2024

Thank you for another eloquent piece. This resonates with me on multiple levels and is a reminder I needed this morning. Thank you for all you write! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jennie O'Connor's avatar
Jennie O'Connor
Aug 20, 2024

"Are you willing to hurt yourself spiritually and emotionally because you cannot fathom a thought of upsetting someone?"

OhmyGAWD I resonate with this so much. The times I have made other people comfortable at my own expense is mind boggling - and something I work at improving every single day.

I needed to read this today. Thank you.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture