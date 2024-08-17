Dealing with Borders

Hi, friends and readers,

Today we will discuss borders. There are several types of borders and we can draw parallels between all of them which tie in together.

What is your definition of personal border?

You know when one country invades another, it has violated those people’s physical border of the land. So it is same for your personal border being violated. It is when people are going into your personal/spiritual space without being invited to do so.

Where does this attitude come from? Well, from insecurity. When someone violates borders it is often means that they are insecure about something.

A lot of the times this “something” is wanting to have more.

“If only I have more.”

This type of people obviously do not have a healthy definition of what a border means. How about the person who is being attacked? They too might not have a healthy understanding of their own border.

Do you know how to say “no”? Are you too scared to tell others they are invading you in order to avoid hurting their feelings? Are you willing to hurt yourself spiritually and emotionally because you cannot fathom a thought of upsetting someone? Do you have fear?

If you answer “yes” to these questions then it is very likely that you may have trouble with borders as well.

Therefore, a healthy definition of borders is the one that your Creator would like you to be aligned with. What is that?

It can be put simply into; “Do not abuse and do not be abused.”

Your definition of borders has to be aligned with the divine, otherwise you may fall into one of those categories.

It is crucial that we learn to respect other people’s borders, and also our own.

Love God above all, love your family, love your neighbor, and yourself.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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