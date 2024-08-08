Morning coffee on the table,

Smell enchanting,

To resist unable,

Smoke escaping,

So I ponder about life,

Flipping pages,

Putting butter with a knife,

Reading these so called sages,

Take a sip and life is better,

Smile now upon the face,

Was there anything the matter?

Daily coffee, daily grace,

So the finish draws so near,

Oh no, this cannot be,

Well okay then,

Pour another,

For no sadness,

We agree.