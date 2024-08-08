Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 8, 2024

Our largest collection. The coffee cups 😅 ☕️

Lovely poem Alex!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
Aug 10, 2024

Coffee is both sadness and anticipation according to James Hoffman

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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