Communists killed my family, yet I say let them speak

Hey friends,

I thought this would be the right time share some personal history, but also weave it into the debates going on now. In fact it’s a debate that’s as old as ever.

Should those who have terrible views be allowed to be in the public eye?

First, we must examine what is “terrible” or “evil”. In today’s society there are sides which view each other’s ideas and beliefs as evil and terrible. There is no consensus. So, which side is correct when we describe what evil is? As a Christian, I follow what Christ’s taught to be evil, but majority of the world and in fact many Christians don’t follow this philosophy, or they twist the words, cherry pick lines. This makes it almost impossible to have real normal debates.

People behind the scenes love when they see hate. The ones pulling the strings don’t want us to find things in common and realize that there can be much of a common ground found. They want us to hate each other.

Second, it’s the very basic part of human nature of reaching for a taboo. You try to hide, take away something, and suddenly it becomes mysterious and magical to many people. It’s weird, but that’s how it is. So, you take away certain “terrible” books or bloggers who post crazy things in your opinion, and then suddenly those become even more popular, and often they become “persecuted”? Maybe they really are, or maybe that’s part of the society’s normal reaction to taboo.

Conspiracies start brewing, “Why don’t they want us to read this?”

Sometimes this is true, elites hide good things from us, but sometimes it really is garbage, but you made it mysterious by trying to ban it everywhere.

You add flavor to something that’s possibly flavorless when you put label of “dangerous” on it.

Now for the personal story.

Before communists came last century my family was very wealthy. They were successful farmers and my great grandpa was a priest. It took a century prior to that to build up the wealth through hard work and to build the church. They had beautiful horses, they helped the poor.

When “Kulak” and communists came they first targeted priests and families of priests. They knew they had to erode the morals of society for people to feel like it was okay to murder and torture whole families.

So, my great grandpa was taken away with his wife and shot. Church was ravaged. Everything they owned, homes, cloths, items, horses, was all taken. This was also fate of thousands of other priests and their families. There was a lot of torture involved, truly horrific torture, before killing.

My grandpa and his brothers survived living in a forrest, later going into the military as “orphans”.

Now, how do you think I felt upon moving to US and actually seeing that in this country many artists, celebs, politicians and singers not only promote communism in words, but even wear hammer and cycle and try to pass laws in line with it.

Not very nice, you can imagine.

Yet, I say, let them write, speak and wear it. Because the exposure is good, because then we can expose the real history and ideology. Because people who experienced it historically can make a powerful contrast. There is no need to hide anything. Show what you think is good, but then you must also show all of the bad.

You know, if someone today promoted going back to slavery, they’d be ridiculed by almost everyone.

Why? Because majority is very well educated on the subject. You really understand the evil behind it. There is no mystery.

If we hide the topics and subjects, without truly exploring them, how then can we really have the proper knowledge to combat them?

Many people here are very clueless about communism. They never even heard of Holodomir, when 5 million Ukrainian were starved to death by Stalin. That’s part of communist history.

We can go on and on. About Mao, Che, etc, but I think you get the point, and I think sharing a personal experience can be way more powerful anyway.

I hope this post makes sense to you and you found it interesting.

I wish to add something constructive to the debate, not angry, nor hateful. I want to see people debate each other with respect, learning why they feel how they feel.

Blessings.