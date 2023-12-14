Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 30, 2024

Alexander, you are a gem. I am deeply sorry for what happened to your family and so glad you shared their story here. You honor your Great Grandfather and Great Grandmother. I agree with every ounce of what you said about letting all voices be heard and the outcome of our discernment. I have loved these two quotes over the years: "Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist." - Salman Rushdie "Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice." - Henry Louis Gates

Thank you.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Lily Pond's avatar
Lily Pond
Dec 15, 2023

Alexander, I read this with great interest and agree that exposure to what communism is can help foster understanding and help people make informed views and choices. I come from China and when I was very young my family fled the country at the height of the Cultural Revolution. So I am familiar with the kind of atrocities you mentioned. I am very sorry to hear what happened to your ancestors. I believe telling personal stories about life under Communist regime is very important to promote the kind of exposure you talked about. That's why I am also telling my stories of Communist China.

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