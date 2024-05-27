Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
May 29, 2024

I am blest with a pretty good long term memory. I find that most of the memories are just like a movie in my mind. Even the bad memories are like a photo or movie. Don't know if I always see the tiny details but the scene and the emotions come back clearly. As a kid the most magical place for myself and my siblings was my maternal grandma's farm. The smell of zest soap is a topic of conversation among my sibs and I as being reminiscent of the farm. That soap is what was used always in the linoleum long narrow bathroom with the high-sided claw foot tub and the sink by the window. Funny how a glass bottle with a red cap can be so important years later, and as well, that Zest soap smell. :)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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AstroMommy
May 29, 2024

How sweet and lovely! I'm glad you were able to have those moments with your family. Thank you for sharing them with us, as well!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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