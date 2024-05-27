Coca Cola dreaming

Sometimes you see something and it feels like it’s from a far away dream, except it comes from distant memories that are stored deep inside your heart and soul.

In these moments you might feel the tears coming up from behind your eyes, but you know this is a good feeling.

I, with my wife, son and our dog Jojo went to a peaceful and authentic town of Warrenton. We love walking here because of the healthy energy and the old style of the buildings. There are several cafes and bakeries and the community is friendly. We drive almost an hour to get here, also to get away from the big city and get the feel of such a place.

First, we sat at the black curvy metal tables outside. My wife and I had coffee and my son a hot chocolate. Jojo got attention from many people, he is especially good when it’s women petting him, he really attracts everyone with those blue eyes.

After this we walked to the edge of the town and entered the bakery. Jojo was given a treat by the owners. My family were choosing pastries and in the fridge section I noticed an old, thin, glass Coca Cola bottle with that classic cap.

I almost never drink soda, but I picked it up and wanted to buy this one, because of the memories.

Back in Ukraine, when I was a kid, there was one single kiosk that sold Coca Cola bottles just like this one. It was pricy and a luxury. My dad, once in a while, would take me there during a break at the newspaper and buy us one bottle to share. It was this memory that made drinking it today so special.

Not only that, but the bigger picture of what it represents for me. That no matter how tight dad was with money, he’d always find a way to do something for me, even if small.

I am blessed to have inherited this trait from him and I really understand it now that I am a father myself. It brings so much joy to share such simple moments with my son, my family.

So, here is to the Coca Cola memories and dreams, may you have such dreams as well.

Blessings.

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