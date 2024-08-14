Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 17, 2024

Whoa. This is so good Alison! You are such a fantastic writer! I can only hope to be half as good someday. What a story! Once again, I could see it all. Can't wait for more. Thank you. Hope you're having a wonderful break. oxox

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Jim J Wilsky's avatar
Jim J Wilsky
Aug 14, 2024

Alison, what a great job creating the atmosphere, town and characters. I was watching it on a screen in real time, not reading it. Really enjoyed this story. Super good. - Jim

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