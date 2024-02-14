Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 17, 2024

“For so long they bravely fought for the golden throne, laying down their lives. Then came a short time of peace under our holy lady Rumary. The ground and the trees wept when her spirit departed to dwell in heaven and the rains of pain and sorrow came again. The wise old priests bled from their hands as they prayed, seeing the future of sorrows as the new Golden King rose to power. Once more the knights were called upon. This time to be part of their toughest battle yet. To conquer endlessly."

Until we reach "inside thy Golden Gate" -

So Biblical, so the way of the world that never ceases to repeat itself - you have captured it in this story. Jesus as the Golden King of Sorrows. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” - Mat 11:28-30

Thank you for sharing this Alexander!

Reply
Share
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 17, 2024

“For so long they bravely fought for the golden throne, laying down their lives. Then came a short time of peace under our holy lady Rumary. The ground and the trees wept when her spirit departed to dwell in heaven and the rains of pain and sorrow came again. The wise old priests bled from their hands as they prayed, seeing the future of sorrows as the new Golden King rose to power. Once more the knights were called upon. This time to be part of their toughest battle yet. To conquer endlessly."

Until we reach "inside thy Golden Gate" -

So Biblical, so the way of the world that never ceases to repeat itself - you have captured it in this story. Jesus as the Golden King of Sorrows. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” - Mat 11:28-30

Thank you for sharing this Alexander!

Reply
Share
8 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture