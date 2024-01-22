Cause and Effect

Hello there,

Let’s begin with a bit of a heavy short story, but we will lighten up from there. Stay with me, you won’t regret it.

A man is driving a car, he’s late to meet a friend and his patience is thin. He starts speeding and cutting among cars. He sharply gets in front of another man driving who is already feeling down. He honks at that man and screams something bad from the window. Then continues on his way.

Meanwhile, the stressed man loses focus completely, he runs a red light and crashes into another car, killing a whole family.

Wow…What was the original cause of that? And the effect? You see, something that seemed so small was immensely huge, and that angry man won’t even know what he has caused.

Your smallest act can have an impact much greater than you can ever imagine.

Let’s think of another example. A young girl is very depressed. She thinks of ending her life, she believes that no one notices her. So, this will be her last day at work, and in the world as an invisible person. You come to the store where she is working and you see the girl looking very down. Something inside of you, that moral compass is telling you to do something. You tell her she looks beautiful and get her something small. That day, right after you leave, something shifts inside her mind, that little interaction and kindness gives her hope, step by step her life and outlook changes. She attracts more good energy. Her life is saved.

How about a little story to demonstrate this further?

A homeless single dad with many injuries is on the street with his son. He begs for help to feed his child and eventually gathers enough money to send his son to school when he’s older. Each day a lady that lives nearby walks by them and puts a small portion of her daily payment into the basket.

Years go by, the boy is now a teen and his father is able to send him to a small school.

One day the lady does not find the man, she asks and is told that he died.

Many years go by, and the lady is very sick, but she has lost her home and barely has money for treatment. She goes to a hospital in the big city. She waits in the room for the doctor, but she most likely knows she won’t be able to pay for treatment.

The doctor enters the room and their eyes meet. They recognize each other. The doctor is that boy from the street. He treats her for free, saving her life.

You see…your actions, your words, they are powerful. Will you use them for good? Will you do your best to increase your awareness?

Every action will result in something.

I hope these stories I came up with will help you understand this subject better. I chose not to write about this through a metaphysical or scientific perspective this time, I think through stories we can learn just as well.

Blessings

XXXXX

Check out incredible Quantum Freedom material and program that has been helping me for years to learn and to grow. (affiliate link, however, I share these because I believe the material will be helpful)

https://yu2shine.samcart.com/referral/VnTNWf60/nBLZ3HcnrKO0NXzQ