Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Character Cognition's avatar
Character Cognition
Jan 22, 2024

These themes have been on my heart these past couple of weeks. Great stories!!

My next post will be related to this, I love when that happens.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Paul McCutchen
Aug 1, 2024

A friend of mine (when we were in college} told me a story about when he was going to class one day and a young lady was just standing at the bottom of the steps. She didn't know if she wanted to stay in college. He said that since they had the class together, they would sit together. He continued by says maybe she would feel better, and he said with a pretty girl sitting next to him it would make him look better. He told me that after that day he would see her around campus and her attitude always seem positive and she would always wave at him. I asked what he did that one time, and he said, "I was just nice to her." I guess at that time it was all she wanted or needed.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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