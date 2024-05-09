Being motivated in difficult times

What motivates you when your hard work is not producing results that you desire, or need?

One answer I can think is hope.

Hope is a powerful state of being. It can be a constant.

When all seems to be crashing inside your mind, you can still reach for the light, a divine star in the distance. That is hope.

Is there anything more tragic than seeing hope seep away from someone’s eyes?

Holding on to hope, regardless of any conditions, is often the key to eventually experiencing a powerful revelation or a breakthrough.

Hope often goes together with faith. If the faith is strong and you have hope, then it’s very hard to crush you. Your heart is strong.

There will be periods of time when you’ll feel like you are at a very low point, yet, there is still light in the distance and you know that there are good things coming and your hope does not die, you will have it and carry it until your very last breath and you’ll trust God.

Are you currently going through things that require a lot of faith and hope?

Let me know in the comments.

Blessings.