Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
May 9, 2024

I am going through a period of time, like everyone here, that needs a lit of faith and hope. I'm living this thing called Life, allways ful of unforseen things and twisted plots

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Christine Marie's avatar
Christine Marie
May 9, 2024

Definitely feeling this one! A lot of change happening and hope can be such a guiding light

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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