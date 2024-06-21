Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 21, 2024

Merissa! This is soooo good! You are a wonderful storyteller and such an appropriate first piece here! The lighthouse of hope ✨ I am amazed by you and extremely proud of you! 🙌🏻

Congratulations! What an amazing God we have! 🥳 🙏🏻 ox

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Jun 22, 2024

Beautiful, hopeful, heartfelt. Thank you for this wonderful story!

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