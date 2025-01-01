Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jourdana Elizabeth's avatar
Jourdana Elizabeth
Jan 1, 2025

This was beautiful. There are many questions I will sit with. Thank you for sharing the music as well.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Jan 1, 2025

I was told one time that God answered all prayers, but sometimes God may say “No.”

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