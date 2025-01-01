Are some prayers not answered?

Hey friends and readers,

The moment our mouth moves in genuine prayer, God’s ear is next to us.

However, what is a genuine prayer?

We can pray for something, we can pray to thank God, we can pray to connect with God, or we can pray for someone.

All of these can be genuine. When our soul truly reaches out.

When tears swell up within our eyes, and we feel the presence. Our hands are full of heat and warmth and head becomes slightly lighter than usual.

It is a prayer of life itself.

Often the answer to this prayer is God’s comfort. Often it is the strength to keep handling the trouble.

And often times we question why certain prayers are not answered how we see fit, but one thing is for sure, our most genuine, deepest, greatest subconscious prayer is being answered.

What is it that we truly desire in life?

I remember when I was younger, I had a deep desire, a spiritual need to be a father, to have a family of my own.

It was like nothing else. An absolute fire, burning desire within the soul. I know I would die for my family if needed.

Would I die for any other desire? Any other want or need? Would I be willing to die to become a world famous writer? No.

That is a big separation. Powerful. As said before, prayer of life itself.

What is it that you are praying for right now? How important is it to you?

What would you do?

How far would you go?

Is it something pleasing to God?

God knows us better than we know ourselves.

God’s plans are more important than our dreams.

God knows what it is that we truly need, what our soul needs, and it will be delivered to us.

Blessings.

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