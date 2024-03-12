Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Mar 12, 2024

Thank you for sharing this Alexander. Fear is one of the strongest driving forces we hold near. I've seen this crippling people I know. Your advice and lessons are so very welcome. ox

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Raveen's avatar
Raveen
Mar 14, 2024

A good message. It does show that if we put things in perspective and adopt a more rational approach, our fears and concerns aren’t as daunting or as big as we make them out to be.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture