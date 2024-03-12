Allow fear to sit with you
Allow fear to sit with you
Hey friends,
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Fear is a subject I love to discuss often. It is a huge driving force in our lives. Sometimes it can be good, but most of the time, it’s devastating.
Today I’d like to share one simple technique, thought, meditation, which I find very helpful.
I encourage you to first fully calm your mind and be in a peaceful place.
You can imagine a calm river and each time a random thought comes in, turn it into a floating by log and watch it go away.
After this, identify your fear very clearly. Give your fear a shape. What does it look like?
Next, invite this fear to sit next to you in this peaceful meditation and talk to your fear.
Ask, what is the worst thing that can happen?
After answering, hug your fear, embrace it as a friend, know that in the eternal understanding of things, nothing can really hurt you. When your fear is ready to depart, it will, and you can finish your meditation with a lighter heart.
Blessings.
XXXXX
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Thank you for sharing this Alexander. Fear is one of the strongest driving forces we hold near. I've seen this crippling people I know. Your advice and lessons are so very welcome. ox
A good message. It does show that if we put things in perspective and adopt a more rational approach, our fears and concerns aren’t as daunting or as big as we make them out to be.