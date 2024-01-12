Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Chaos Trials's avatar
The Chaos Trials
Jan 12, 2024

I wrote a piece about my last days in the hell of alcohol addiction. I nearly drank myself to death in grief and loss. Thanks for posting this.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
Jan 12, 2024

Many thanks for this great personal share and insight. Very compassionate and honest. I never had a problem with alcohol or any drug, but have seen all its devastation. Hat's off to you for walking the straight line!

Reply
Share
12 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture