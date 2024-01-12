Alcohol is a conniving mask

Mirror…mirror…blurry…mirror

Too much wine…too much beer?

Have you had a friend who changed due to this addiction?

How about a family member?

Maybe it was you?

Alcohol can slip into our lives very innocently, slowly and in small portions, but then build up, grain by grain, into a whole beach. Drop by drop, filling a whole bucket. Unleashing a damaging wave upon us.

Shot after shot and you put on the alcohol mask. It’s no longer you…

I have seen alcohol make intelligent men become slow and simply shadows of their former selves. It’s a very sad story.

I myself had fallen into the grips of this dangerous phantom in the past, with him pulling this mask over my face.

I tore it off, and have no desire to try it on again. However…

If you do not fight, if you do not resist…the mask becomes your permanent face.

A new you…one with slow reactions, unbalanced emotions, violence…a person with their light dimmed…

And it’s barely flickering.

How important is it to tell someone who is going towards that direction the truth? How important is it to tell them not to put on that mask?

You may think it’s nagging, it’s annoying, however, it’s love and care, you fight for them.

People look for alcohol to kill the pain. Numb it. Emotional pain, spiritual pain…When they feel hopeless.

However, the pain actually multiplies, eating away at your true essence.

When you trust in God, you will face the pains in your life sober, it will be hard…but you’ll handle it and you will learn…and you will become a better YOU. Keep what is truly yours.

Your real face…with all the tears…the sadness…the fatigue…

It’s beautiful…

Do not put on a mask.

XXXXX

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