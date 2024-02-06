Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Remy Bazerque's avatar
Remy Bazerque
Feb 6, 2024

I think something that would be cool would be for readers to buy packages of writers. Like 5/10 writers they like on a group discount. A bit like a newspaper. This way, writers could team up and create... A bit like a magazine?

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4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Zach A.'s avatar
Zach A.
Feb 6, 2024

A tip option would be nice for those who might not want to have the commitment of a monthly subscription along with showing the author what posts that readers may enjoy more than others.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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