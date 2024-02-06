Adding tips to Substack?

Hey friends and readers,

I recently made a post asking what are some ways that writers could make more on Substack. One of the suggestions was to add some sort of a tip option.

I personally think that is a great idea. Many readers want to support writers more, but can’t do a monthly payment, however, they could spare a dollar or two time to time on articles they really loved, or something that impacted them greatly.

There were suggestions about things like PayPal or buy me a coffee websites. The fact is, most people don’t want to spend too much time going to another site and filling out a form to give you a tip. However, if this was as simple as a few seconds on the Substack platform, I think we’d see a big increase in what writers are making.

Simplicity is usually the king. The more simple, convenient and easy it is made for the readers, the more likely they are to contribute.

It’s a short post. I just simply wanted to bring attention of more people to this idea which I think is great. If we could just have that one button at the end of each post, and on the profile, wouldn’t it be great?

Tell me what you think!

Blessings