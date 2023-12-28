Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 4, 2024

What stories! Thank you so much for sharing Alexander. This hangs on our wall, carved in metal, to remind us how we kept following the light no matter how hard it was emotionally and physically to keep going after trauma.

"Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."

T. S. Eliot

We do have a lot in common!

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Ann Bouchard
Dec 28, 2023

In my adult years not too long ago I was stalked by a man for ten years. I paid no mind to him. He and his family moved out of the neighborhood.

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