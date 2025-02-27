The weight of the loveless years lay heavy on my shoulders. I was a child named Burden. My mother never dared to say my name out loud. Her silence spoke louder than words. Motherless hours spent quietly drawing my tiny little tears on paper in bright colours. My grandmother’s garden welcomed me in its earthy arms. I happily forgot my name in the hours spent underneath the cherry trees.

I was born choking on the very essence of life. A blue-skinned child created from the remains of a dying love. I survived but I always felt I don’t belong among the living.

This life is not home, merely a bus stop, a shelter in the endless stream of time, but not home. My home is the eternal light I was once a tiny part of.

The Father of the TV orphans took me in. All the children who lost their parents to silver screens, or wrong life choices. He is the Father of the unwanted, the neglected, quiet kids, too good to be heard, too obedient to be noticed, their feet too light to leave traces in the sand. Almost transparent, the forgotten children live their quiet grey lives, tiny pieces of dust you’d find swept under the rug, or in the darkest corners of the room, or hiding behind the cupboards. Yet, they all have the same name. Burden. Unwanted responsibilities lying in the back of their parents’ minds, clouding their freedom.

All the forgotten children, the sweet, little burdens turn featherweight in the arms of our Heavenly Father, for in His eyes we shine like diamonds. We’re always welcome in God’s loving arms.

The loving light of God gave me a new name. No longer was I a child named Burden. No longer was I a heavy clump soaked in tears, but I was a feather floating on the warm winds of hope.

The Father of the forgotten children taught me forgiveness. The weight of the loveless years becomes lighter with every minute of forgiveness. Now I understand the reasons my mother wanted to forget my name. Both of us have grown since then. Now she remembers, now she understands, and she sees me.

It’s never too late to show your children love. Because that little unwanted one is still there, waiting to be seen. Waiting to be loved. The child named Burden is no more, when forgiveness and love gives it a new name - the Loved One.