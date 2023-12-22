I really think this is a great way to do these book recommendations, great idea!!
Also, I will check out this book. What you said about the dialogue is really intriguing.
I just burned an Audible credit for this. It’s going on my short list. Great recommendation!
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I really think this is a great way to do these book recommendations, great idea!!
Also, I will check out this book. What you said about the dialogue is really intriguing.
I just burned an Audible credit for this. It’s going on my short list. Great recommendation!