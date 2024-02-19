Yuriy Drohobych - great Ukrainian medic and astronomer
Yuriy Drohobych - great Ukrainian medic and astronomer
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Hey friends,
Our next person in Ukrainian culture is Yuriy Drohobych.
Yuriy was born in 1450 in Red Ruthenia, which is modern West Ukraine. He was a Ruthenian, but we will look deeper into his Ukrainian connection as it is very important.
Yuriy first studied in Lviv, one of the most famous and historically rich Ukrainian cities. His early discussions made a lot of noise and he was invited to study under a famous Italian astronomer, Girolamo Manfredi.
Yuriy also got a PhD in medicine around the same time and became so well known in that field as well that king Casimir IV made him his personal doctor.
Yuriy continued his lectures on Astronomy and science, as well as medicine and one those who was attending was none other than Copernicus himself.
Yuriy focused on combining both natural and drug related medical advances. He was highly successful in both, curing illnesses at the king’s court.
Now to the important modern Ukrainian connection. Yuriy’s books, that are still used in Ukrainian universities, were written in Ukrainian, same Ukrainian spoken to this day.
They were written all the way back in 1400s and the advances that he made were a great contribution towards Ukrainian culture in 1500s and 1600s.
Today there is a whole area named after him in Ukraine.
His life wasn’t of suffering or struggle, like many other great Ukrainians, but his contribution was huge.
Thanks for reading.
Blessings.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wow!! I love learning about your culture. Thank you!
Thank you so much. I’m polish, but was married to a very smart, hard working, honest man whose parents were from the Ukraine. I learned so much from him and his family. I also read one of the few personal experiences of a holdomor survivor and other histories.. I have tried to continue with the Traditions as much as possible. It was very distressing to hear T. Carlsons interview with the Russian leader. The Ukrainian history was subverted and folded into the propaganda like raisins into Babka. Many commentators thought that Russian leader had a wonderful grip on history, when to me it seemed he was erasing over a thousand years of art, culture, and language. Thank you for your presentations!