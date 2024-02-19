Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 19, 2024

Wow!! I love learning about your culture. Thank you!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Kathryn
Feb 19, 2024

Thank you so much. I’m polish, but was married to a very smart, hard working, honest man whose parents were from the Ukraine. I learned so much from him and his family. I also read one of the few personal experiences of a holdomor survivor and other histories.. I have tried to continue with the Traditions as much as possible. It was very distressing to hear T. Carlsons interview with the Russian leader. The Ukrainian history was subverted and folded into the propaganda like raisins into Babka. Many commentators thought that Russian leader had a wonderful grip on history, when to me it seemed he was erasing over a thousand years of art, culture, and language. Thank you for your presentations!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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