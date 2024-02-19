Yuriy Drohobych - great Ukrainian medic and astronomer

Hey friends,

Our next person in Ukrainian culture is Yuriy Drohobych.

Yuriy was born in 1450 in Red Ruthenia, which is modern West Ukraine. He was a Ruthenian, but we will look deeper into his Ukrainian connection as it is very important.

Yuriy first studied in Lviv, one of the most famous and historically rich Ukrainian cities. His early discussions made a lot of noise and he was invited to study under a famous Italian astronomer, Girolamo Manfredi.

Yuriy also got a PhD in medicine around the same time and became so well known in that field as well that king Casimir IV made him his personal doctor.

Yuriy continued his lectures on Astronomy and science, as well as medicine and one those who was attending was none other than Copernicus himself.

Yuriy focused on combining both natural and drug related medical advances. He was highly successful in both, curing illnesses at the king’s court.

Now to the important modern Ukrainian connection. Yuriy’s books, that are still used in Ukrainian universities, were written in Ukrainian, same Ukrainian spoken to this day.

They were written all the way back in 1400s and the advances that he made were a great contribution towards Ukrainian culture in 1500s and 1600s.

Today there is a whole area named after him in Ukraine.

His life wasn’t of suffering or struggle, like many other great Ukrainians, but his contribution was huge.

Thanks for reading.

Blessings.