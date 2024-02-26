Yuri Kulczycki and first cafe in Lviv, Ukrainian culture

Hey friends,

As we continue our dive into Ukraine and the culture, we cannot avoid the topic of cafes and coffee, and I know many of you will appreciate this.

I grew up in a home which always had a scent of coffee and I myself now am a huge fan of it.

So, who started the first cafe in Europe?

It was none other than Yuri Kulczycki, a cossack who was a war hero.

The argument between which was the first coffee house in Europe still rages on, however one thing is clear, both were opened by Yuri. One in Vienna and one in Lviv.

How did Yuri do this?

Yuri was a warrior cossack and during the wars with Ottomans he was captured and spent a long time in Turkey, this is where he learned about proper coffee making.

It so happened that later, when Vienna was under siege, due to knowing Turkish fluently, Yuri was able to sneak under the enemy lines and persuade Polish army to save the city.

As a reward, Yuri was given large bags of green beans, which by others were deemed worthless, but Yuri knew better.

His first coffee houses were a big hit, needles to say. Of course they’d be a hit.

Yuri was also the first known person to add sugar and milk to the coffee. Aren’t you happy about that!

Today there are more than 600 cafes in Lviv. It holds the record for most cafes per square foot, pretty crazy.

The original cafe, Under the Blue Bottle, is not there anymore, but its recreation is. There is also one called Cafe #1 which dates back to early 1700s.

You should never take a “to go” coffee when experiencing Lviv cafe, always stay in and take your time to enjoy the atmosphere and taste.

Lviv is not only a center of old culture, magnificent streets and buildings, but also the coffee center of the world.

If you ever plan a “coffee expedition” around the world, make sure Lviv is on your list.

Now, I’ll make myself another coffee!

Blessings.