Where I hear God + the Holy Spirit most clearly

There is nothing wrong with your path — even if, for the last two years, it has looked nothing like what other people expected for you. Or even what you expected for yourself.

Sometimes the season you’re in is serving a purpose higher than anyone else can see. And part of your growth is learning to trust your path above all else, regardless of what anyone thinks or says — even the well-meaning people who love you.

Some people are not here to follow the conventional path. Some are here to carve entirely new ones. Not just a new path, but a whole new world and way of living, way of being.

And when that’s true, there will often be seasons of isolation. God’s purification. Seasons where you no longer fit into old groups, old identities, or old versions of yourself. Where you actually prefer to spend most of your time alone as you get to know this newer, truer version of yourself.

But maybe that isolation was never punishment. Maybe it was preparation. Maybe it was priming you for the courage and bravery required to finally just be yourself — underneath all of the layers, the conditioning, the masks.

To stop molding yourself just to belong. To stop shrinking yourself just to be understood. To stop abandoning yourself for approval or external validation.

It’s interesting how often, in relationships, people rush to fix what they perceive as “wrong” in someone else’s life instead of simply sitting with them in it.

But what if there is nothing wrong after all? What if it’s all unfolding exactly as it should?

I think something shifts when you arrive at that knowing within yourself. You stop carrying the energy of self-doubt. And whether people question your path or not no longer matters in the same way.

Because the truth is: the path Spirit lays before you is not meant to be understood by everyone. It only has to make sense to you. It does not need anyone else’s approval. Not a single one.

This is what it means to walk with God. To allow your Higher Self (your God aspect) to guide you, because it will... every step of the way.

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan