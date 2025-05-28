Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
May 28, 2025

Beautiful poem Rolando! ✨

Reply
Share
1 reply
Megan Youngmee's avatar
Megan Youngmee
May 28, 2025

love this. the home. the birdsong, the freedom to fly away

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture