Photo by the author- a bird building a nest

This is yet another one of my posts for the collaboration I do in Alexander Semenyuk newsletter, to whom I am grateful for the opportunity. This post comes from my new hobby, which consists of walking, taking photos, and writing poems inspired by my daily reflections. Today I write about nests—the birds’ nests, mine, our nests—the places of comfort where we can find serenity and the peace of being who we are.

Your Nest

You build your nest with feathers,

high above, on the top of a tree,

you build it with love,

and oversee it carefully,

You lay an egg, and then another,

and soon, a new journey begins, because

little birds are born,

it´s not a mystery,

life is reborn,

and then, one day,

the little birds will fly away.

You taught them mastery,

so they could find their way,

And at the end,

after flights and flames,

back to the nest

is where we all return,

to the eternal rest,

where all dreams adjourn

© Rolando Andrade, 2025

If you enjoyed this poem, there are many more on my blog Outside The Therapy Room. Visit it and subscribe to my newsletter.

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