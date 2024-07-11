Your kind word is worth more than you think
Some thoughts after a run about successful writers supporting others. This time in video format.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Absolutely agree. I myself have a bad habit of feeding on negative energy; I can be very argumentative and if someone isn't polite to me then I fall for not being polite back instead of just walking away. And the problem with that is it literally makes you dumber. Not only are you less likely to run into useful information in a petty argument online, not a disagreement where someone is exposing you to a viewpoint you might not have thought of, but a stupid argument where you're not even running into new information so you lose time progressing, but it floods the brain with adrenaline and cortisol which impedes your mental faculties by limiting your creativity and memory. I've learned to harness the negativity I run into and turn that into inspiration for my writing, but it's so nice to not even deal with it in the first place.
While I don't like to see toxic positivity either, true positivity is wonderful to see. When people actually support each other with kind words that they actually mean, well it's like the saying "If saying nice things to plants helps them grow, imagine what it does with people."
I really like the video format! It’s nice to hear your voice. You are right. The best thing a more successful writer can do is to lend a hand to someone less well known. You’ve certainly done that for me by featuring me on Lighthouse and it’s made a huge difference in my life. I’m hoping as I grow I’ll be able to do the same for someone else someday.