Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Mar 5, 2024

The heart just has so many beats until that time

Reply
Share
Emma Lewis's avatar
Emma Lewis
Mar 5, 2024

I have never really believed in or worried about “fate.”

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture