Your hour of death might be set, but how you get there…isn’t

Hey friends and readers,

This is a topic I often ponder about. It has a lot to do with idea of free will.

As I dive more and more into questions about our duality, I can’t help but see how both predestination and free will mix together.

The shadow self and the light self.

Because I am a storyteller, I will show my point through a fictional story about duality.

“The story of a man who will fall”

There is a young man named Mark. God has set an hour of his death when Mark will be 80, it’ll take place at 3 pm on October 3rd and he will die after falling.

“Then what is the point of anything? Isn’t there free will?” A voice in the shadows asks.

The path of the shadow.

Mark is 23, he has a young wife with a newborn at home. One night Mark goes out with his friend and they meet other friends. The guys urge Mark to drink alcohol and he agrees. That night Mark drives drunk and hits a car with a family in it, killing most of them and injuring himself. Now an invalid, he is to be in prison for many years. His wife leaves him. When he comes out of prison, Mark is alone. He works part time and gets disability, he lives alone in a small apartment. Mark often battles terrible depression and cannot fix the relationship with his child. When he is 80, at 3pm on October 3rd, Mark falls down the steps of the apartment. He dies alone.

Path of light.

That very same night when Mark is 23 and goes out with his friends he refuses to drink. Mark carefully drives home. On the way he witnesses what looks like a terrible accident on the road. Years rolls by and Mark with his wife and child buy a beautiful farm house, get dogs, live a happy life. More years go by and there are grandchildren who come visit the farm. When Mark is 80, at 3pm on October 3rd he climbs a ladder to fix the roof and falls. Mark dies surrounded by a large loving family.

That is the duality. Free will. The choices that we make will pull us either into the shadow or into the light.

XXXXX

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