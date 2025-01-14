Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jan 14, 2025

Truly one of your best pieces and a much-needed reminder. I agree with you, my friend. All on His time, not mine.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jan 14, 2025

That's quite reassuring! :)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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