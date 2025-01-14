Your Calling in Life May Not Be What You Think

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts,

neither are your ways my ways,”

declares the Lord.

“As the heavens are higher than the earth,

so are my ways higher than your ways

and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

Hey friends and readers,

We all have times in our lives when we think about the meaning of success and if we had it, the meaning of achievement, and accomplishment.

Often people will believe that they have a certain thing that they must achieve in life, a particular goal.

Yet, I think a lot of the times many of us do not ask whether this aligns with God’s plan for us.

Our ego will at times push us to believe that we are the Almighty ourselves. This is of course a recipe for disaster on many levels. It’s not just about how absurd it is to think we can go up against God, but it also can crush our spirit.

Why? You have a goal and you do everything you can for it. You sacrifice EVERYTHING. Yet, the thing you set your mind on is just not happening? Why? Could it be that this is simply not the divine timing for it?

I’d like to give a personal examination to explain this idea better. I think after that this will become very clear and obvious. Not that you’ll be convinced, but you’ll certainly see where I’m coming from.

I’m a writer and an author. I’ve published 30+ books. I won an award, and at least 7 of my books got traditional publishing contracts. Yet, I have not had a huge breakthrough yet. No Netflix phone call, no NY bestseller, no dozens of thousands of books in various stores. I’d love for that to happen. I worked very hard for it.

For years I was so frustrated, always asking why. Now I understand. It’s not the time. I would love for this to happen soon, or at least in my lifetime. However, perhaps the timing that God set for it is even after I leave this Earthly life. What if in the future my son, or grandson will have tough times and suddenly get a call that will say “Hey, we’d like to make a movie out of your father’s book.” Wouldn’t that be just as wonderful?

I think so.

We tend to think in terms of our own time and being. We tend to have fear of missing out. As humans, we understand results in a very primitive way. That includes me. The way God views these things has nothing to do with our thinking. We can’t even comprehend the big picture, the full road, generation after generation. How can we, being human?

““Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. ...”

What we can do is to feel at ease and at peace with it. We can have comfort in knowing that our efforts are indeed meaningful, they just might not show the way we imagined, and perhaps not when we expect.

Blessings.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.