Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Sep 11, 2025

I carry another small wooden cross in my pocket. It reminds me to pray. It reminds me to calm my soul and pray for others.

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Deborah Demander's avatar
Deborah Demander
Sep 11, 2025

Thank you for writing. This is exactly the reminder I needed right now. 🙏✨

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