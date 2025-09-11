Your biggest opponent

Today I opened my eyes…

And I was alive…

If you are reading this, you had the same experience today.

How precious it is.

That moment. The knowledge that God has given us yet another day and another chance to be better.

As you get up you may have seen your biggest challenge right away. Your biggest opponent. Yet, perhaps you didn’t realize it. Each time you get up there is a chance that you are looking directly at your toughest obstacle.

You.

God doesn’t measure you by what others have done to you, or what the world has done to you.

You are measured by how you respond, in the times of difficulties and hardships. Do you turn to immoral ways to get through the times? Or do you refuse to step on the throats of others?

Again…what a blessing that we opened our eyes today.

What a blessing to have a chance to take on ourselves once again and seek God’s knowledge.

Blessings.