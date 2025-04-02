You do not have time

Hey friends and readers,

Lets be real here, time has YOU.

What you have is today and now, that’s it.

Why this is a positive message?

Simple. Understanding this can bring you more happiness and reduce anxiety while living in this crazy complicated world.

Can’t we put trust that there is a divine path and that things will be revealed to us as they should?

Perhaps when we allow anxiety and worry to take over, we make decisions that lead us away from the good path set for us.

Planning is good, don’t get me wrong, but if you’re stuck in the future, that’ll lead to more distress.

It’s not just worry about the future that’s a problem. Lets connect to the title stronger. Looking at something important in your life that has to be done and procrastinating on it with an attitude of “I have time” can also lead you into some deep trouble.

Again, time has you. Life is unpredictable. Things can happen that will destroy your plan and stop you from performing that important task. If you have the ability to do it NOW, please do!

Is there a book you want to write? Do it now.

Is there a person you must say sorry to? Do it now.

Is there a health decision that will help you? Do it now.

Are you holding back on showing love to people most important to you?

Blessings

“do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself.”

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.