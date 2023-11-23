You can give yourself and others a present every day

Hey friends,

As Christmas approaches many people are focused on gifts. What kind of gifts? Gifts that they believe will make the receivers happy. During this time a lot of anxiety happens, people are scrambling, some people even get in debt. Is that what giving and presents are really about?

The fact is, you can actually give yourself and others a present everyday. How? You’d say that everyone would go broke with that mentality, right?

A hot cup of good coffee in the morning. That’s a gift. It can even be two cups, and guess what, that’s a gift for two people.

How about a strong loving hug and a kind word? You have given a gift.

A nice walk in the nature, breathing in the fresh air, watching the animals and the trees around you. That is also a present.

How about taking care of your mind and body? These are great gifts you can give to yourself and others. A daily exercise, reading inspirational works or Gospels. These things will make you feel better, but also you will be kinder to others as well when your wellbeing is in order, so you’ll give them a present too.

Eating a healthy diet is a gift. It heals your body, but you know what, occasional cherry pie, chocolate cake or pastry are good for your soul, and if you do them in moderation they’ll become wonderful presents as well.

You see, so many things around us every day can become presents and gifts.

Now we can circle back and mention Christmas again.

What do you think is more valuable, focus on daily gifts or that one day? What’s the point of gifting on one day if there is no joy in other days?

Let’s also remember what we really celebrate during this season. The great gift and present given to us by God, Jesus.

Let me know if you can relate to this post and tell me what you think in the comments.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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