Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We quest for serenity, a simple life, a last breath by ocean waves. Where all footprints intertwine, and in the pattern, there is a shape there, after all. Voices silenced as the night shifts. The colors of dusk, forgotten. And the questions gone back to the heavens, the only place their calls are named. Peace does bleed the heart, and bests a hunger that carried us through mines of snow when the load of our back was too much for grace to allow. The word someday as comfort when that hunger burned. Tears stung a downcast face, but dreams remain. Dreams of the dark forgotten by peace of morning dew. What we long for now just a whisper. So what is it we hope to find? When we fear the dark, yet dancing there are colors present though blunt by the sun. But a calm heart to reforge a bond with scented breeze that now we can taste. So what do we wish? That the dark never fades, or perhaps the time has elasped to travel those streets when all lamplight dims and street corners degrade. Could it be the end we seek was always watching. And choice but a fickle version of finality.

Thank you for reading.

My original desire was to call this poem “Sehnsucht.” I stumbled upon this German word not long ago. It conveys a yearning for something greater, a call to something ‘more’ while still holding contentment and satisfaction for the present moment.

I believe many of us (as writers) experience sehnsucht at certain moments in our lives.

I wrote this poem as I watched the sunrise, and while I was completely at peace in that moment, there was still a yearning in my soul that hungered for a transcends of some kind.

This feeling is so integral to being human. It drives us unconsciously. Perhaps it is God helping us on our path.

I can not fully express it myself, but this poem was an attempt at conveying some of those all-too-human feelings🤍