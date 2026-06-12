Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
14h

Magnificent!

Reply
Share
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
13h

Sometimes the longing itself feels closer than what it longs for. Thank you for putting words around such a difficult feeling.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture