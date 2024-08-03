Writing, creating fiction books, publishing
Hey friends and readers,
You have requested this and I made the video. Ask any questions that you’d like, below.
Hey friends and readers,
You have requested this and I made the video. Ask any questions that you’d like, below.
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Thank you for sharing with us to not give up when we receive rejection for our writings or other works. The parts about honing your craft through sharing your work whether it gets recognized or not, is super helpful. This also reminds me of what Scott Perry talks about too: Doing the work helps us improve and turns into our marketing. Also, I especially liked that you shared that you submitted to 100 publishers and all said no except one. We need to keep moving forward! Stick-to-it-ive-ness is essential
It was great, up to the grasshopper part. I'm confused now.