Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Aug 4, 2024

Thank you for sharing with us to not give up when we receive rejection for our writings or other works. The parts about honing your craft through sharing your work whether it gets recognized or not, is super helpful. This also reminds me of what Scott Perry talks about too: Doing the work helps us improve and turns into our marketing. Also, I especially liked that you shared that you submitted to 100 publishers and all said no except one. We need to keep moving forward! Stick-to-it-ive-ness is essential

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
Aug 3, 2024

It was great, up to the grasshopper part. I'm confused now.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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