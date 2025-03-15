Writer
poem
Writer
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Oh my dear writer
So you really live in this world?
It seems that you simply stand on the sidelines
Observing, feeling, absorbing
Creating worlds that are not theirs, nor yours
A fantasy, madness, flow of the thoughts
Something that’s not here, nor ever was
It’s like a flower, that never grows
Like the light in the black hole
That never glows
Yet, this art is so fascinating
Deep and astounding
Who are you really?
A passenger?
Or the driver?
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Only the passenger can write
And that is who you are ❤️❤️