Writer

Oh my dear writer

So you really live in this world?

It seems that you simply stand on the sidelines

Observing, feeling, absorbing

Creating worlds that are not theirs, nor yours

A fantasy, madness, flow of the thoughts

Something that’s not here, nor ever was

It’s like a flower, that never grows

Like the light in the black hole

That never glows

Yet, this art is so fascinating

Deep and astounding

Who are you really?

A passenger?

Or the driver?